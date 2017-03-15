Lee isn’t the only one being graded. Kara is now on the receiving end of the benefits of dating a celeb. Her Q Score is up as is her fuckability. Seriously, she was voted “MILF of the Week” on a popular website. To further prove his support of Kara’s new celebrity boo, Garrett invites her to his secret, monthly poker game that no one can get into. Despite all this, Kara remains insecure about Orlando’s age — he’s several years younger — and he’s a celebrity with a womanizing past. MJ calls her out but it’s not enough. The attention is simply too much for her.