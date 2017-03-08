Meanwhile, MJ’s baby brother PJ continues to underestimate Ava, the boss’ daughter. As suspected, the ever-plotting Ava spied on PJ’s sexual escapade last week in her mother’s empty condo and she has the photos to prove it. She threatens to show the sexy photos to her mother if he doesn’t give her access to the condo so she can throw a massive party. He says “go ahead,” he’d rather deal with the backlash than be blackmailed. That’s when Ava drops a bomb: “My mom is in love with you,” she says. Didn’t see that coming. Though it all makes sense, “You really think that Rolex is about your business potential? If I show her those photos, it’s over.” Ava ultimately gets her way. And after the party predictably goes awry, PJ discovers Ava was telling the truth. He severs ties with her mother.