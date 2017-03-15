Saturday Night Live is in the midst of a successful ratings stint as the program hit athis February. This is thanks in part to Alec Baldwin’s recurring Donald Trump impersonation. Though, in a recent interview with, Baldwin revealed his Trump persona might not last much longer. “The maliciousness of this White House has people worried ... that’s why I’m not going to do it much longer, the impersonation, I don’t know how much more people can take it," he commented.