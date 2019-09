Activewear Brand Chooses Highly Inappropriate Name For Its One-Sized Leggings

According to a representative for the company, all items sold by Phat Buddha are named after New York City streets or landmarks. Though Rikers Island is indeed located within the five boroughs, it has been described as "savage" and "inhumane" by governor Andrew Cuomo, who has called on the city and its mayor, Bill De Blasio, to shut it down, according to the New York Daily News . It's no surprise, then, that the style (which is currently being sold on the brand's website and on Shopbop) started gaining attention on social media for its seemingly insensitive product name — as well as the irony that the garment wouldn't even be allowed inside, according to the prison's visitor dress code.