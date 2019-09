The One Thing Not To Do During The 4 Retrogrades

Once a year, Jupiter goes into retrograde (the planet that rules risk-taking, experimentation, and exploration) and, every 18 months, Venus (ruler of style and beauty) does too. Well, the planets have aligned and Venus and Jupiter are both in retrograde this spring, which means big, permanent changes to your look are not advised until after June 9th, when both return to normal. What's more, in less than a month Saturn and Mercury will also both be in retrograde. That's four retrogrades, people! That means you probably shouldn't get a pixie or extensions on a whim — and certainly don't go platinum unless you've really done your research . "This is the time period when mistakes tend to happen," she explains.