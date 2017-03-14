This Teacher Crossed A Line, Gave Unsolicited Haircut To Student

How could anybody actually think there would be a different correct answer to that question? I mean, I guess if the kid has his hair stuck in an escalator or some other machine of mass destruction, or if bees have built their home in his hair, you would have a solid argument as to why you were forced to make a game-time decision and chop it, stat. But thinking someone else's son simply shouldn't have shoulder-length hair is not a valid argument. Unfortunately, that was the only argument that 7-year-old Dominic's teacher gave before he went a-hacking.