10 Actors You Had No Clue Were Irish

It's a truth universally acknowledged that everyone has a favorite accent. Do brassy Australian vowels tempt you toward the Outback? Does Nigeria's melodic, punctuated English make you weak in the knees? Or perhaps it's the up-turned Irish lilt that gets you dreaming of rolling emerald hills.
Yet while our unique ways of speaking make us interesting, the Great Hollywood Machine has a way of making every actor sound the same. With prime voice coaching and an international casting system, just about anyone can play just about any character. As a result, many Irish brogues have been wiped from the screen.
In actuality, there are quite a few natural Irish lilts still in the Hollywood wild, if you know where to look. So, in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, we present a roundup of your favorite actors who you didn’t know were actually Irish.