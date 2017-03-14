It's an unfortunate reality that for many women with darker skin tones, shopping for beauty products isn't as easy as grabbing their laptop and logging onto their favorite beauty e-retailer. I can't tell you the number of times I've tried to do so on a lazy Saturday morning, ready to throw down my credit card on some new makeup, only to find there was nothing for my skin tone.
Yes, there have been strides made within the industry. But we still have a ways to go regarding inclusivity in beauty. Thankfully, Kimberly Smith, an Ivy League-trained attorney, is stepping up. Smith traveled the world looking for unique products for women of color — then she created the magic that is Marjani Beauty Company.
Marjani, which launched in late February, is a digital treasure trove for products that speak to women of color across the globe. From argan oil straight out of Morocco to ayurvedic oils from India, Smith's eye for curating a diverse beauty destination is impeccable.
Ahead, check out six globally-minded brands to know from Marjani. Who said you need a passport to take a trip around the world?