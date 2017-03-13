This Mom Has Some Seriously Relatable Bathroom Rules For Her Kids

If you are a parent, having "alone time" has probably become a foreign concept — even in situations where privacy may be of the utmost importance. That's why one mom is putting her foot down and issuing a sign with rules for her kids for when she's in the bathroom.
The sign, posted to the Practical Parenting Facebook page, has a list of things that kids shouldn't do when mom is in the bathroom.
"If mom is in the bathroom," the sign reads, "You are not allowed to:
#1: Knock, unless the house is on fire or someone is bleeding and/or dead.
Advertisement
#2: Scream questions at me if the shower is running! Hot tip! I can't hear you!
#3: Wait for me within inches of the door and then yell at me when you get slammed in the face like it's my fault.
#4: Slip me notes of any kind, especially ones with those check boxes. Ask yourself this question before knocking... Can I survive the next two minutes without mom?"
It's unclear who the original poster of this sign is, but whoever it is has certainly struck a chord with a lot of people. Given that the Facebook post of this sign has gone viral with over 12,000 shares at the time of writing, plenty of people can relate to it.
"This is the reason I don't bother shutting the door to the bathroom anymore," another Facebook user commented on the post. "My two year old can't seem to be without seeing me for longer than a minute."
Becoming a parent often means forfeiting any semblance of privacy you may have had, and for anyone who just wants to pee in peace, this sign is a pretty excellent way to establish some boundaries — or, at least, the closest you can get to having boundaries when you have kids.
Advertisement