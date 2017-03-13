Inside Kelly Clarkson's Country-Chic Tennessee Home

Kelly Clarkson's Tennessee house is a little bit country, a little bit rock-'n'-roll, just like the singer herself. And if you share her style (and have $8.75 million to spare, ha), you're in luck, because Clarkson and her husband Brandon Blackstock have put the mansion on sale.
According to Trulia, Clarkson bought the seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom Hendersonville, TN, estate in 2013 for $2.8 million. Since then, she and Blackstock have had two kids. Built in 2007, the country-chic estate sits on four sprawling acres and measures 20,000 square feet. Befitting a home with two kids, there are plenty of places to play — there's a pool, a billiards room, and a playroom with a ping-pong table. Oh, and you have to see the cowboy-themed bar (because of course).
Clarkson isn't the only country star with impressive Tennessee digs: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have owned various properties there, and exes Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton recently sold their own country estate.
As for Clarkson, she's not going too far: Reportedly, she's building a new house on her farm near Nashville.
