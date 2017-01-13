These Pics Of Blake Shelton & Miranda Lambert’s Old House Make Us Miss Them As A Couple

A breakup or divorce is a chance to start fresh — and sometimes, that means putting your house up for sale. A couple of days ago, we reported that Gwen Stefani's Beverly Hills mansion is on the market for $35 million on the heels of her divorce from Gavin Rossdale. And recently, we learned that Stefani's maybe-boyfriend, maybe-fiancé Blake Shelton and his ex Miranda Lambert sold their Tennessee estate back in November.
Excellent. Maybe now Gwake can move in together. (And according to Trulia, Lambert bought herself a $3.4 million bachelorette pad in Williamsport, TN, soon after the couple’s 2015 divorce, so she's not doing too bad either.) But first, we need to get a good look at the country music power couple's former mega-mansion.
Set in Brentwood, TN, the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home was sold for $2.425 million, Variety first reported. Just 20 miles outside Nashville, the rustic-style digs measure 10,627 feet and are located on an acre of land. There's a swimming pool, spa, and tennis court, as well as a lounge with a wet bar and plenty of outdoor entertaining space.
See photos of the country estate, ahead.