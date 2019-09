These Pics Of Blake Shelton & Miranda Lambert’s Old House Make Us Miss Them As A Couple

A breakup or divorce is a chance to start fresh — and sometimes, that means putting your house up for sale. A couple of days ago, we reported that Gwen Stefani's Beverly Hills mansion is on the market for $35 million on the heels of her divorce from Gavin Rossdale. And recently, we learned that Stefani's maybe-boyfriend, maybe-fiancé Blake Shelton and his ex Miranda Lambert sold their Tennessee estate back in November.