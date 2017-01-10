Gwen Stefani’s Beverly Hills Mansion Is On Sale For $35 Million

New guy, new home. That's likely why Gwen Stefani is putting her Beverly Hills mansion, nicknamed The Summit, up for sale. (After all, she's got to find new digs to live in with all-but-confirmed fiancé Blake Shelton.) Trulia gave us all the details.
Originally purchased by Stefani and rocker ex-husband Gavin Rossdale in 2006 for $13.25 million, the estate — now on sale for $35 million — features a 12,000-square-foot main residence with seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, as well as a guesthouse overlooking the San Fernando Valley. Jennifer Lopez owned the place from 2000 to 2004.
The mansion's lovely luxuries include a huge outdoor dining area, an infinity pool, a lit tennis court, a playground, and a chicken coop — so you don't have to drive to the farmers' market to get your fresh eggs.
Click ahead for pictures galore. (Sorry, it probably doesn't come with those hot-pink armchairs!)