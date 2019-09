We're just one day away from the season finale of This Is Us, and I'm a bucket of nerves. The NBC drama has already made me cry more than any other series on television (and I've watched my fair share of Grey's Anatomy!) and it's promised to drum up the theatrics for its last episode of the season. According to a Canadian promo for the upcoming episode — titled "Moonshadow" — there's definitely major drama going down between two guys who have zero love for one another. Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Ben (Sam Trammell) finally get into the brawl that we've been waiting for ever since we saw Ben making eyes at Rebecca (Mandy Moore). It's not the fight itself that's the huge deal, of course: it's what causes it. Ben finally kisses Rebecca, and Jack/Rebecca shippers everywhere may be ready to tackle this guy, too.