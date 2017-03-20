Anyway, this show did that audacious “48-hours earlier” transition at the beginning again, like it did in the premiere, but it worked for me because it allowed two really great therapy scenes to really land. The first was Wendy and Chuck’s. Nothing is better than watching other people’s therapy on TV and this scene was just so freaking killer. Wendy complains about Chuck wearing his suit to a dinner party when she specifically told him to not dress up. She thinks he’s just got to constantly show how important his job is. But he says it’s because of the way people look at them as a couple. He knows that she can do better than him and that’s how people look at them, and the suit makes him feel better about how the two of them look as a couple. I was so moved by this scene and the scene where Chuck tells his son (who’s mad at Wendy) that Dad is to blame for the separation and nobody is perfect. I genuinely believe them as a couple trying to work it out who still love each other. But then dammit, Chuck kinda flirted with the woman he was practicing martial arts with. Dammit Chuck and Wendy, please don’t cheat on each other! Your relationship is a super-thin screen.