Here's Where Malala Yousafzai Wants To Go To College

We finally know where Malala Yousafzai might be going to college.
The 19-year-old Pakistani activist and Nobel Prize laureate has her sights set on Oxford University, The Telegraph reports.
Yousafzai hopes to join the Philosophy, Politics, and Economics (PPE) program at Oxford's Lady Margaret Hall campus if she gets the required scores in her AAA exams. (These are the college admission tests in the U.K., similar to the SAT in the U.S.)
"I'm studying right now. I'm in year 13 and I have my A Level exams coming and I have received a conditional offer which is three As, so I need to get the three As, that is my focus right now," she said during the annual Association of School and College Lecturers conference on Saturday.
Some prominent alumni of the PPE program include former U.K. prime minister David Cameron and Benazir Bhutto, the former president of Pakistan and one of Yousafzai's personal heroes.
At the teachers' conference, the girls' education champion was also asked about her immediate future.
"I have applied to study PPE, so for the next three years I will be studying that," she answered. "But other than that I want to stay focussed on my Malala Fund work."
Lady Margaret Hall was the first Oxford campus to admit women. Yousafzai went there for an admissions interview last December, which she called "the hardest interview of my life."
It has been previously reported that she was considering going to a college in U.S., but for now it looks like she will stay in Britain, where she and her family have lived since her attack.
In 2012, Yousfzai was shot by a Taliban gunman after she spoke against the group's efforts to stop girls from attending school in Pakistan. Since surviving the shooting, she has dedicated her life to defending girls' rights to education around the world. One of her ambitions is to return to Pakistan and enter politics.
