iPhones are like clown cars: it seems like every time we turn around, another secret feature is being divulged. How many more can there be? Only time will tell, but this time, it's the iPhone's magnifying glass function that's been revealed. Who needs to be Inspector Gadget when you have an iPhone in your back pocket?
The feature was rolled out with Apple's iOS 10 update and was designed as a visual aid for folks who need it.
To find it, go to Settings > General > Accessibility. From there, click on "Magnifier" and flick it on. Once it's in the on position, you can access it by triple clicking the Home button. To exit, simply press the Home button again.
The mode lets you zoom in and out on objects, change brightness, and change the color of the filter, which can help with visibility. There are White/Blue, Red/Black, and Yellow/Blue colored filters.
There are a bunch of other "secret" features, too. For example, there's a hidden one-handed keyboard, perfect for folks like me, who spend most of their time texting with one hand while holding a baby with the other. However, that hack is hidden in iOS code, meaning the average user won't be able to make it happen.
There's another hack that stops your phone from changing the f-word to "ducking," like its so fond of doing. At one time, there was even talk about a secret panic mode, which would be a great safety feature for those that need it.
More features that allow for greater accessibility, like the magnifying glass, are a great thing and anything that allows folks with visual impairments to better use their iPhone is phenomenal. It's a useful feature all around, so it's good to know how to use it. Go, go gadget magnifier!
