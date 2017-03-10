This Font Changes As You Type & Is Dangerously Mesmerizing

Your inner graphic-design nerd is going to love this.
Futuracha Pro, created by graphic designer Odysseas Galinos Paparounis of Greek branding agency høly, is a fluid font that shapeshifts based on the words you're typing, revamping its letter designs accordingly.
The inspiration for the font, a fine-boned classic Futura adorned with Art Deco-ish swirls, was what you'd least expect: the Caribbean cockroach. (Hence the name Futuracha, a cross between Futura and "cucaracha" — Spanish for "cockroach.")
Paparounis told The Huffington Post that this project had become "something like an obsession" when he was studying graphic design. He found himself inspired by the antennae and thorns on cockroaches' feet during an illustration class, which is how the rounded spurs and swooping ligatures in the font came about.
"One could say that Futuracha is a sans-serif font that transformed into a serif one in a mood for exaggeration," he told HuffPost.
A new Indiegogo campaign wants to make the open-type font available to everyone — so you can play to your heart's content. After all, the font "places creativity beside functionality, play before instructions, experimentation before manuals," said Paparounis.
It's fascinating to watch the letters in action — and if you use the font, it'll make your typing look like the work of a professional designer. Check out the video below to see it for yourself.
