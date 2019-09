Why Amy Duggar King May Leave Her Husband

In an exclusive clip on PEOPLE , Amy confronts her husband in front of their marriage coaches about his "tone" and whether or not he is committed to their relationship. The purpose of their conversation is to decide whether or not to exchange rings again and give their marriage another chance, but the conversation immediately turns rocky. "Is this a marriage where I want to stay in, or do I need to start thinking of an escape plan?" Dillon asks the camera. Moments later Amy poses her own what-if, admitting: "I’ve got questions in my head like, Will Dillon really be the man that I need him to be? Is he going to elevate me the rest of my life?" She adds: "These 10 days have taught me so much, about me as an individual and you as my husband. But, the lack of empathy, your tone and the lie detector test really threw me for a loop." At the climax of the scene, Dillon pops open his red box to reveal a diamond ring. Then it's Amy's turn. But this time, it's empty.