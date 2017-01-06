Duggar Cousins Accused Of Animal & Domestic Abuse On Marriage Boot Camp

Amy Duggar King, co-star and cousin of TLC's 19 Kids and Counting Duggar family, is now facing her own reality TV scandal. Duggar and her husband Dillon King are starring on the new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars to rehab their relationship. A sneak peek at tonight's premiere shows the couple responding to questions about their purported history of animal abuse and domestic violence — counts neither wholly denies. At a staged press conference, a reporter asks the pair about the allegations. “Things just sometimes get out of hand,” Dillon says. “Just like you tossed the cat around," the reporter responds. “All I did was pick the cat up and accidentally drop him,” Dillon argues. Amy chimes in, “But it dropped on its jaw.” (Cats are known to virtually always land on their feet.) Another reporter directs a pointed question towards Amy, who laughed during a previously played highlights reel in which she talks about "[throwing] a punch" at her husband. "I just want to know if domestic violence is funny to you?” the reporter says. Amy claims not to remember punching him — but Dillon insists that it occurred after the incident with the cat. "One time!" Amy shoots back. "You had to be there." In a statement to People, Amy clarified that "What happened with our little kitten was an accident," saying she misjudged the situation at first. Regardless, those are pretty vague responses to a couple of serious allegations.
Advertisement