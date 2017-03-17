St. Patrick's Day is here — and what would this ceremonious occasion be without some sort of trendy green-themed nosh to honor it? Cue Adeline Waugh, creator of the almighty mermaid toast, to swim in and bless us (and St. Patty) with a green ombré rendition. Waugh's caption reads, "Had to make a St. Patrick's Day inspired toast...green ombré + a little gold (psttt...this is really just mermaid toast taking on a new identity for the day...but don't tell anyone) Sprouted flax toast with chlorophyll infused almond milk cream cheese." And there you have it, even mermaid toast is getting dressed up for St. Patty's Day (makes me feel a whole lot better about donning a shamrock costume later, tbh).
This story was originally published on March 10, 2017.
Move over unicorn foods, y’all are about to be dethroned. Someone has just discovered a whole new way to use vibrant colors in a breakfast dish, and it is oh so cute. Interestingly, this new trend also draws inspiration from a favorite mythical creature, the mermaid. A food stylist named Adeline Waugh recently posted a photo of her newest funky creation, which she has dubbed mermaid toast.
You may recall that it was Waugh who first introduced us to the concept of unicorn toast back in January. We immediately fell in love with her colorful take on breakfast, and she’s back with yet another bold jumpstart to your day. Mermaid toast features several brilliant shades of blue-green, and it's got a few flecks of gold that mimic the glittery scale's of a mermaid's tail.
The toast is clearly gorgeous, but just how exactly does Waugh achieve the look? According to Cosmopolitan, the color comes from blue green algae powder, which you may recognize as one of the key ingredients in the unicorn latte that got a lot of attention at the beginning of this year. Waugh mixes the algae powder with almond milk cream cheese and spreads the concoction in an eye-catching way onto her toast. Waugh wrote in the caption of her first post about the toast that at first, she was unsure what to name it, but then landed on Mermaid Toast to, as she said, "continue the tradition of naming toast after mythical creatures." Plus, it seems to work well since sea creatures probably have to deal with a lot of algae.
