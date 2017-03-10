Mermaid Toast Is Here & It's About To Be Your New Breakfast Obsession

Move over unicorn foods, y’all are about to be dethroned. Someone has just discovered a whole new way to use vibrant colours in a breakfast dish, and it is oh so cute. Interestingly, this new trend also draws inspiration from a favourite mythical creature, the mermaid. A food stylist named Adeline Waugh recently posted a photo of her newest funky creation, which she has dubbed mermaid toast.
You may recall that it was Waugh who first introduced us to the concept of unicorn toast back in January. We immediately fell in love with her colourful take on breakfast, and she’s back with yet another bold jumpstart to your day. Mermaid toast features several brilliant shades of blue-green, and it's got a few flecks of gold that mimic the glittery scale's of a mermaid's tail.
The toast is clearly gorgeous, but just how exactly does Waugh achieve the look? According to Cosmopolitan, the colour comes from blue green algae powder, which you may recognise as one of the key ingredients in the unicorn latte that got a lot of attention at the beginning of this year. Waugh mixes the algae powder with almond milk cream cheese and spreads the concoction in an eye-catching way onto her toast. Waugh wrote in the caption of her first post about the toast that at first, she was unsure what to name it, but then landed on Mermaid Toast to, as she said, "continue the tradition of naming toast after mythical creatures." Plus, it seems to work well since sea creatures probably have to deal with a lot of algae.
