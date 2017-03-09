Once upon a time, Hollywood was obsessed with movies about killer volcanoes. That time was 1997, when both Volcano and Dante's Peak were the go-to choice for theater-goers who wanted to witness the world burn. (Literally.) 20 years later, it's not fire and magma that's turning the world on its head: It's weather.
The upcoming film Geostorm — which stars Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess, and Ed Harris — is here to show you yet another way for the Earth to meet its maker, and it's seriously frightening — if not also a tad ridiculous.
This is a popcorn movie at its finest, people. The trailer just dropped, and it's peppered with tropes from every disaster movie imaginable. In one shot, we see birds falling out of the sky — followed by a literal plane. In another, a man — apparently not an extra from The Day After Tomorrow — stands frozen following a winter storm. It all ends with what is perhaps the most dramatic moment of the trailer: the skyscraper-high wave that pummels full-force into a coastal city. (It's very Deep Impact.)
Advertisement
So what's this movie actually about? According to Uproxx, it's pretty much exactly what you expected. Here's the official synopsis:
"After an unprecedented series of natural disasters threatened the planet, the world’s leaders came together to create an intricate network of satellites to control the global climate and keep everyone safe. But now, something has gone wrong — the system built to protect the Earth is attacking it, and it’s a race against the clock to uncover the real threat before a worldwide geostorm wipes out everything…and everyone along with it."
Wait, you mean humans have an impact on the environment? What a shocker. Check out the new trailer below, featuring a creepy version of "What A Wonderful World" that will absolutely haunt your dreams tonight.
Honestly, who cares if it looks a tad derivative? I'm going to buy a soda and the biggest box of SnowCaps I can find and have the best time seeing this one.
Advertisement