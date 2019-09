The Effect International Women's Day Had On Female-Owned Brands

Online marketing also proved successful for Of Mercer , the workwear company that focuses on affordable, professional apparel for women: When the brand sent out an e-mail for International Women's Day detailing its plan to donate 20% of its sales in March to Let Girls Learn , co-founder Dorie Smith described some of the highest engagement the brand has seen in a while. "We saw a big uptick in open rates and clicks, because the message of supporting a women-owned, for-women company really resonated with them," she relayed. "We got a bunch of responses from people forwarding [the e-mail] back to us, saying how it really made a difference to them and how they felt proud supporting us as entrepreneurs." Co-founder Emelyn Northway noted Of Mercer also saw a lot of first-time buyers after the e-mail, who "decided that this was the day to make a purchase, so it may have been that [charitable aspect] that pushed them."