The Effect International Women's Day Had On Female-Owned Brands

HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY! Beyond the countless inequalities women experience daily, in 2015, female workers were paid an average of 20% less than men. Women of color experience an even greater divide and threat to their security. So, tomorrow, we want to recognize the work that must be done, and celebrate how far we’ve already come. While aren’t able to go on strike, we’d like to use our resources to create a safe, energizing space for those who do! Come drink, dance, and tell us how you will #BeBoldForChange. All of our inventory will be 20% off. We are a small, woman-owned business that commits to equality not only for our employees, but also for every person who walks through our door. We’re with you. We love you! We can’t be tamed. ? #breakbabes #internationalwomensday #freethenipple
