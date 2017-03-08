Ryan Gosling was hard to miss at the Oscars last month. He frowned as a questionable La La Land clip was shown as the Best Actor nominations were read. He wore a ruffled tuxedo shirt — and Twitter had a field day. And, of course, he had the best reaction to the La La Land/Moonlight mixup.
All that to say, Ryan Gosling — and especially awards show Ryan Gosling — is a pretty irreplaceable guy. But at Germany's Goldene Kamera awards on Saturday, an elaborate prank involved a Ryan Gosling impersonator, and massive chaos ensued.
According to the Daily Dot, German comedians Joachim 'Joko' Winterscheidt and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf were behind the trick. The duo has a German prank show, Joko vs. Klaas —The Battle Around the World, but this might just be their most elaborate hoax yet.
Advertisement
The Daily Dot explains that the duo convinced the Goldene Kamera producers that they could get Ryan Gosling to the ceremony. (Naturally, that involved starting an entire faux talent agency, just for the prank.) Somehow, the show agreed to not having Gosling sit in the audience before accepting the award.
When "Gosling" took the La La Land award, he thanked the two comedians in his speech. The actual celebrities who were in attendance were shocked — the imposter looks little like the real Gosling, and people were wondering what was going on. You can see Jane Fonda's, Colin Farrell's, Nicole Kidman's, and other stars' stunned faces in the clip below.
So, for all the Oscars Best Picture fiascos, things could always have been worse. At least all of the stars at the American awards show were, you know, actually themselves. We doubt Gosling's impersonator could pull off that legendary smirk.
Advertisement