Beauty, to us, is fun, happy, and colorful — something to be celebrated. But it sure seems to inspire a lot of negativity in some corners of the internet. Unfortunately, it's all too common for people to leave hateful comments on the social media accounts of celebrities, models, bloggers, and anyone else who happens to be on the main page on a given day. The reality is that most women, at one point or another, have been shamed for wearing their makeup — or hair or self-tanner or... — a certain way.
That's why it's so powerful to see stars, makeup artists, and YouTubers clap back at the trolls — usually in an inspiring and articulate manner, too. Ahead, we've rounded up some our favorite beauty take-downs to date. Let them serve as an important reminder that expressing yourself through beauty is a personal choice that requires no explanation.