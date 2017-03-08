Beauty, to us, is fun, happy, and colorful — something to be celebrated. But it sure seems to inspire a lot of negativity in some corners of the internet. Unfortunately, it's all too common for people to leave hateful comments on the social media accounts of celebrities, models, bloggers, and anyone else who happens to be on the main page on a given day. The reality is that most women, at one point or another, have been shamed for wearing their makeup — or hair or self-tanner or... — a certain way.