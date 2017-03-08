Story from US News

A GOP Rep. Introduces "World's Greatest Healthcare Plan of 2017" & Twitter Is Having A Field Day

Andrea González-Ramírez
I've always been curious about how representatives and senators come up with the names of the bills they sponsor. They have to accurately represent what the legislation stands for; bonus points if they can make you remember the title or incorporate a catchy acronym. It's no easy feat.
But I'm mystified as to why would anyone introduce a healthcare bill and call it "The World's Greatest Healthcare Plan of 2017."
Nope, this isn't a joke, it's a real thing, and you can see it for yourself here. The bill, sponsored by Texas Rep. Pete Sessions, was introduced to the U.S. House of Representatives last week.
It's important to note that this is not the legislation looking to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, a.k.a Obamacare. That one, introduced by the House earlier this week, is called "The American Health Care Act."
But if that one fails, the GOP can count on Sessions' extraordinarily amazing plan to pick up the slack.
And if you were wondering, yes, they will actually be calling it as the "World's Greatest Healthcare Plan of 2017" whenever they have to make reference to the bill. Can you imagine House Speaker Paul Ryan or anyone else saying on the floor, "Now, let's move on to discuss the World's Greatest Healthcare Plan of 2017. All in favor?"
Dear lord.
The funniest part is that this isn't the first time he has used such a name for a bill. Last year, Sessions also introduced the "World's Greatest Healthcare Plan Act of 2016."
That plan didn't aim to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, which has been the main priority for many of Sessions' fellow Republican members. So isn't really a surprise that the "Greatest Healthcare Plan of 2016" fell flat.
Naturally, as soon as Twitter caught wind of the name it exploded. Because of course it did.
Trumpification: Complete.
