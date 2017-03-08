They didn't.— dan sinker (@dansinker) March 8, 2017
They didn't.
They did. pic.twitter.com/ANd9zdMEAq
Oh my god, they're actually LITERALLY referring to it as "World’s Greatest Healthcare Plan of 2017" pic.twitter.com/oSRYWBoJNY— Calvin (@calvinstowell) March 8, 2017
If you haven't yet seen the title, the healthcare bill in the House is named World's Greatest Healthcare Plan of 2017. #overcompensating— Brian Burmeister (@bdburmeister) March 8, 2017
"Senator, you're not suggesting this body should vote against...The World's Greatest Healthcare Plan?" *smirks for next thirty years, dies*— The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) March 8, 2017
They actually called this thing "World's Greatest Health Care Plan of 2017"? pic.twitter.com/N61p7JNBKW— Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) March 8, 2017
Oh. My. God. "This Act may be cited as the “World’s Greatest Healthcare Plan of 2017”." ARE YOU PEOPLE INSANE?! pic.twitter.com/wnKvSms06t— Shawna Wright (@S_copyWright) March 8, 2017
They're actually calling the bill "World’s Greatest Healthcare Plan of 2017." pic.twitter.com/5N9m04Mo8n— sean (@seanrea_) March 7, 2017
H.R. 1275 - This Act may be cited as the “World’s Greatest Healthcare Plan of 2017”.— Brian Gray (aka ürb) (@urbanbohemian) March 8, 2017
We are so fucked.
"Thrown together without a plan / Vetted by a potato with a tan / Mmm, I can feel it / I'm the World's Greatest...Healthcare Plan of 2017"— LeonardoAdrianGarcia (@leoadriangarcia) March 8, 2017