The #LilUziVertChallenge Is Maybe The Easiest Dance Craze Yet

Look, you don't need us to tell you why dance crazes are important pieces of culture. If you hear the first strands of "Thriller" or "Crank That (Soulja Boy)," you instinctively know what to do. The dance craze is a moment of connection, of joy, of culture that transcends language. It's perfect.
The latest dance craze is the #LilUziVertChallenge. Let's be clear about something. Lil Uzi Vert can really dance. His skills are not in question. What is in question is whatever half-shimmy he's doing in this video. He legit looks asleep.
I was gonna make a joke about Lil Uzi Vert's dancing, then I realized that I dance the same way sometimes pic.twitter.com/d71wQ5sc2h— Brent Guffy (@bguffalo) February 27, 2017
Superstar NBA impersonator Brandon Armstrong has now trained his sights on Uzi and has more or less perfectly replicated the dance in the #LilUziVertChallenge. The challenge appears to be this: One must execute the half-shimmy in a variety of locations, without appearing to be aware that you are anywhere in particular. Oh, and "Push Me to the Edge" should be playing.
Watch.
He's already spawned some impressive imitators.
Didn't you used to talk to......— Destin J B? (@NoHoesDestino12) March 7, 2017
Me:#LILUZIVERTCHALLENGE pic.twitter.com/GabXYpUNE7
My #LilUziVertChallenge ?? @BdotAdot5 @LILUZIVERT ???® pic.twitter.com/QYVHU7WLjE— senpai® (@uhmyeahzo) March 7, 2017
So, to perform the #LilUziVertChallenge, here's what you need.
Access to a variety of outfits or locations. Preferably, they should be somewhat random, or at least reminiscent of things Lil Uzi Vert would wear.
Access to a recording device. It's not a dance craze if nobody can see you.
A friend who will hold your camera. This is key.
A can-do attitude!
Swag.
Then you just, like, shake and stare off into the distance. It's pretty easy.
