The Scary-Sounding Skin Treatment Kendall & Kylie Allegedly Swear By

The slush treatment is a facial of sorts that uses dry ice and acetone to cleanse the skin and remove built-up dirt and oil. Yes, the same acetone that’s in your nail polish remover and makes you feel like you’re going to pass out if you use it in the bathroom without cracking a window first — that’s what’s going on your face when you get slushed. (This is the part where we emphasize how important it is that you seek out a licensed professional for treatments like these.)