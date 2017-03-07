The most mature — or, dare I say, emotionally intelligent — aspect of the reunion, though, came during Kristina's teary segment. She opened up about immigrating from Russia, where she lived in an orphanage, at age 16 — choosing a "life in color" in America over a black-and-white future in Russia that, she noted, could've involved turning to prostitution to survive. She talked about how grateful she was to live in the U.S., where she has made something of herself. "We live in a place where we have a voice, we have an opportunity, and in other places like Russia, you don’t get that," she said, evoking tears and praise from the women.