#TheBachelor #WomenTellAll just got so real. #privilege Empower women. This is so out of character I don't know what to think.— Katie Spooner-Hansen (@RynRue) March 7, 2017
Ok real talk #TheBachelor , that exchange about privilege was profound— Upbeat Junior Prof (@upbeatprof) March 7, 2017
@kristinaschulma you are such a beautiful soul. Thank you for shining a light into the privilege that american citizens have #TheBachelor— Y_Marie (@Yelitzamarie7) March 7, 2017
Oh, snap, #TheBachelor laying the smackdown on Russia in The Women Tell All.— sara (@petiteartichoke) March 7, 2017
One can see how different (& oppressive) Russia is from the US by just watching Kristina on a guilty pleasure show like #TheBachelor ...— Nita Smith (@NitaSmithFL) March 7, 2017
When the girls on the #bachelor talk about #privilege, maybe the rest of us should be exploring that too?— Libby denton (@LibbyDenton) March 7, 2017
KEEP THE LOVE GOING! WOMEN SHOULD EMPOWER EACHOTHER LIKE THAT MORE!! #TheBachelor— Kenna Allred (@mckenna_allred) March 7, 2017
I love how much support all the women showed Liz and what a great message of loving yourself for who you are. #TheBachelor— Chelsie Hadden (@ChelsieHadden) March 7, 2017
#TheBachelor #TheWomenTellAll - friggen Liz just nailed that, women should support one and other, not bringing each other down ??????— brittany barb (@brittbarb) March 7, 2017