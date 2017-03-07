Okay, maybe that's a touch dramatic. But how would you feel about displaying the contents of your phone to a national magazine?
Teigen is featured on the cover of Glamour's April issue, and she stars in video about what's on her phone. The inside look includes her favorite video of Luna — an adorable clip of her daughter from a trip to Italy.
"She is exactly me," Teigen says of her daughter. "She is either zero or 100...she's, like, next-level."
According to Teigen, Luna, like her, doesn't hide her emotions. (Although, to be fair, you might be hard-pressed to find a baby with a poker face.)
Advertisement
The magazine asked Teigen to share her eighth most-recent photo, which happened to be a sweet shot of Luna with Teigen's father. "No one ever sees my dad! They see so much of my mom," she says in the clip. "My mom and dad are still together, by the way. Everyone thinks they're divorced."
Teigen also shared her most-used emoji, and it's not what you'd expect. She described it as "the wailing face" — and performed her own version of it to illustrate just how much she resonates with the emotion. Her most-played game might not come as a surprise to fans of her cookbook, though — it turns out Teigen is a Cooking Fever devotee.
And when asked to reveal the sexiest photo on her phone, Teigen's answer couldn't have been sweeter. The photo is a nude shot of her taken shortly before Luna was born, and Teigen was positively glowing. (Spoiler alert: John Legend makes a cameo in the video, and he agrees the photo is "beautiful.") Check out the clip below.
Advertisement