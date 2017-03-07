There are a few defining styles you'll always find at Madewell: stripes, pastels, clean white denim. Well, the brand has just kicked things up a notch with a new vintage-inspired collaboration that focuses on the pieces we already can't get enough of.
Madewell and head designer Joyce Lee recently joined forces with Claire Lampert and Stacy Daily of Where I Was From, an online vintage studio with a strong aesthetic and a cult following, on a 12-piece collection that describes itself as being filled with "modern closet essentials with a throwback vibe." Lampert and Daily noted that inspiration for the collaboration stemmed from their bi-annual vintage wear scouting trips out west, which you can easily see injected into their designs. The inspiration was so strong that they went as far as recreating their favorite finds to be as authentic as possible. “To recreate the feeling of that pair for Madewell, we used a dead-stock broken twill fabric from the '70s and washed it to give it a well-worn feel,” Daily told Refinery29 of their jeans. As for the rest of the collection, you'll find dusty pastels and summer-friendly pieces that give off heavy "weekend getaway to the Mojave Desert" vibes.
We have a feeling longtime Madewell customers and vintage devotees will go crazy over this new selection. Click on to shop the 12 pieces before they sell out (and we have a feeling they definitely will).