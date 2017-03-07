Bill Paxton's Cause Of Death Revealed

We now know why actor Bill Paxton died February 25 at just 61. Paxton played major roles in Titanic and Aliens, in which he delivered a line that has since become iconic: "Game over man."
The actor died of a stroke related to complications following heart surgery, People reports. He went under the knife to correct an aortic aneurysm and replace a heart valve. The surgery took place on Valentine's Day. Just 11 days later, he died.
"It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery," his family said in a statement. “A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable.”
Paxton had a decorated career on the small screen in addition to his film roles. He starred in Big Love and played major roles in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Hatfields & McCoys, and the just-released television adaptation of Training Day.
"He was an amazing and supportive father figure to me in my early career,” Amanda Seyfried told People. “Incredibly inspired and full of life at every turn, he made you feel like everything was possible. This is a terrible loss.”
Ginnifer Goodwin paid tribute to Paxton at the Oscars: "Bill was, I can say, more alive than the others," Goodwin told Entertainment Tonight. "So his not being a part of the world is hard to comprehend."
