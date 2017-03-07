Bill Paxton's Cause Of Death Revealed

"It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery," his family said in a statement. “A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable.”