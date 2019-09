Social Media Manager Got Sexual Assault Response So, So Wrong

You've probably heard that the easiest way to stay out of trouble is to apologize when you make a mistake. In the world of social media, that's doubly true. Twitter and Facebook screw-ups are no less harsh than the ones that happen out loud. Plus, savvy internet users can screencap anything, so even if you get rid of your foot-in-mouth moments, it's possible that they're living in perpetuity somewhere. Let this social media manager be a lesson in what not to do: The Daily Dot reports that after posting a headline that made light of a sexual assault, WPLG Local 10 News handled things very, very poorly.