According to the 2016 National Center for Transgender Equality survey, 59% of trans people in the U.S. have been afraid to go into a bathroom. And despite the concerns of some conservatives , trans people are not the ones putting others in danger in public bathrooms; as of 2015, no such incidents had ever been reported, according to Mic . More often, as Valdez points out, trans kids are the ones who are targeted — and who need the protection of schools and laws alike.