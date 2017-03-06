And while Metz said she doesn't "worry about numbers" — she doesn't know how much she weighs at the moment — she does have an open mind about joining TV's most popular weight-loss reality show. "I would love to go on The Biggest Loser, where it's a concentrated thing," she told the magazine, which notes how's Metz's family history of health problems tied to being overweight might be part of why she'd consider taking that route. "My father is a big guy; he's had a quadruple bypass surgery, and that's scary. Those are real things that happen in families with overweight people, and I don't want that," she said.