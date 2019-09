If you consider yourself a romantic, you likely get weepy over Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) sweet scenes on This Is Us. If you're someone who adores cheesy romance flicks, then you likely sobbed for days over another Mandy Moore venture: A Walk To Remember. The latter stars Moore as Jamie, a "good girl" who decides to live life to the fullest after she learns she has terminal cancer. "Living life to the fullest" includes a whirlwind romance with reformed "bad boy" Landon (Shane West), who stops being an asshat long enough to give Jamie the best (and last) years of her life. Both A Walk To Remember and This Is Us have sad endings to their respective love stories: while Jamie dies in the Sparks adaptation, it's Jack who passes away on This Is Us. (Though exactly how he dies remains a mystery.) Now fans think there's yet another connection between the NBC series and the romantic drama.