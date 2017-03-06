Justin Bieber Is Really Funny — No, Really

He's a singer. A model. An exotic animal enthusiast. Justin Bieber is so many things that sometimes, it's easy to forget that's he's actually a pretty funny guy. Sure, the headlines might focus on less-than-flattering instances, but let's focus on how many times you've laughed out loud watching the Biebs surprise his fans (celeb or not), tackle physical humor, and laugh at himself. He's no pro basketball player, but he's got some great comedic timing.
While plenty of celebrities have appeared on the Ellen show to surprise their admirers, it seems that the host has Biebs in the wings at all times — so he can pop out of boxes, emerge from the wings, and zoom in on a hoverboard to meet with his fans. Naturally, cheers, applause, and plenty of laughs ensue, especially since Ellen also has a cache of embarrassing photos of every celeb on hand.
And when he's not using a hoverboard, other modes of transport include water slides, skateboards, and more. Tell us you don't smile when you see Justin sliding down a Slip 'N Slide. And when he does ride in cars like the rest of us, he's showing off his car-dancing skills, belting out karaoke tunes, and proving that he can, indeed, finish a Rubik's Cube in no time at all.
It's tough to choose a favorite moment, but between watching Biebs cuddle with a puppy, run in heels while his flowing blond locks fly behind him, and share a special moment with Jimmy Fallon — it just go to show that the sometimes-misunderstood hitmaker may just be a comedic genius.
But what's funnier than watching Bieber prank other people? Seeing him fall victim to pranks himself. See for yourself in the video, below.
