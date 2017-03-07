What Republican Women Really Think About Trump

It was bitterly cold in Cleveland on Saturday, but that didn't stop more than 150 Donald Trump supporters from attending the Spirit of America rally in the shadows of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Several women in the front row even wore homemade T-shirts that read “Trump Love” to make their affections clear for all to see.
A tougher stance on immigration, bringing back manufacturing jobs, support for the armed forces and police, and an pro-life platform were a few of the issues supporters cited at the rally, declaring they believe Trump is doing exactly what they hoped he would do as president. The women in the crowd — and there were many — said they didn’t feel connected to the Women’s Marches that took place around the world on the day after the inauguration. But they do relate to the women represented in the White House — particularly in Ivanka Trump, who some believe may become the next President Trump.
Meanwhile, across the goose-poop covered lawn and separated by a line of mounted police, stood a large group of protestors, there to make it clear they aren’t fans of the country’s 45th president.
Refinery29 was there as well, and caught up with women on both sides of the police barricade to hear what they really think of Trump.