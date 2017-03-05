Trump Advisor Roger Stone Can't Stop Insulting Women On Twitter

This man is an advisor to the leader of the free world. This guy, right here. #rogerstone pic.twitter.com/brxqZAfw09— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 5, 2017
The buck stops here. Obama responsible for illegal surveillance of @realDonaldTrump - must be charged, convicted and jailed.— Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) March 5, 2017
7 deranged tweets in 3 hours. President Loco escaped asylum. Palm Beach, be on lookout for a man w/taped red tie, claiming to be President.— Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) March 4, 2017
Really? @ananavarro is fat, stupid and fucking Al Cardenas https://t.co/psEHE7etuv…— Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) March 5, 2017
Great time meeting @imuszero last nite. This is what a real lady looks like @RogerJStoneJr pic.twitter.com/92eNMac4Oi— Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) March 5, 2017
Hey @jk_rowling - how come you haven't taken @Cernovich / @PrisonPlanet up on offer to house refugees / migrants? #Hypocrite— Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) March 5, 2017
Just nothing better than calling out liberal jerk offs on Twitter. We won, you lost. You're done!— Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) March 5, 2017