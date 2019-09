John Legend Looks Exactly Like Frederick Douglass, Thanks To This Costume

"These things we’re fighting about now, they all have historical context that we can look back on and try to learn from,” Legend said in an interview with EW . “We didn’t know we were going to have a second season airing during a Trump presidency. But I think the show will teach us not only how important it is to understand our history but also how inspiring some of these actions of our forefathers were. They were extremely challenging times, and these people found the courage to fight back. I think that can be inspirational for all of us who believe that something needs to change in America.”