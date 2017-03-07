The Surprising Way I Found Solace After Surviving Genocide

I was born and raised in Rwanda in a family of four kids. We were a joyful family until 1994 when the genocide tore us apart. My dad, two brothers, and other members of the family were killed. Luckily my sister, mother, and I survived. Following the tragedy, life wasn’t easy. My mother was earning less than $20 per month, yet she was taking care of us, as well as her siblings and cousins. Nevertheless my mother made sure she looked after all of us. We certainly didn’t lack love or affection.