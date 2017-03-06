Amazon is pretty much a one-stop shop for anything these days, from beauty to furniture. So we weren't surprised when recently Amazon rolled out grocery delivery services through both Prime Now and AmazonFresh. But, in case we thought the mega-retailer had totally stopped shocking us, we were totally unprepared for its most recent foray into food: it's own line of snacks, Wickedly Prime.
Currently, Wickedly Prime is available through several Amazon platforms, including regular Amazon.com. It is, however, only available to Prime members. Wickedly Prime products are also eligible for 15% discounts through the Subscribe and Save feature.
Right now, there are only six products in the Wickedly Prime line, and while Amazon won't comment on future releases, we bet we are just seeing the beginning.
Ahead, the current line of Wickedly Prime foods. And trust us, these prices are good.