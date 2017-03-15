Because I kind of don’t want him to now. This character started off as a total sleaze, and I was so ready for the FBI to arrest and execute him just for being criminally obnoxious. But now that he’s back home, humbled by everything he’s lost, Oleg seems to have grown a conscience too big for him to handle. More than that, he just seems so disillusioned with the country and his role in it. He slumps around Moscow looking like a teen with senioritis. I’m pretty sure a reluctant KGB agent is a dead KGB agent, and now that the CIA is coming for him, Oleg is doubly screwed. Maybe Stan will manage to swoop in and save him in an epic move of bromance, but somehow I don’t see this ending well.