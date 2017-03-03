The Duggars Share Rare Josh Duggar Photo In Honor Of His Birthday

It's possible you've forgotten about Josh Duggar, and that's on purpose. The eldest of the 19 kids (are we still "counting"?) was wrapped up in a pretty heavy scandal back in 2015 when he was exposed in the Ashley Madison hack and confessed to cheating on his wife, suffering from a pornography addiction, and molesting young girls (some of whom were his sisters) when he was a teenager. After attending rehab, he returned to Arkansas last March, but has laid low on social media.
Today, however, is his birthday, so the family took to Facebook to send well-wishes, as well as provide some pointed advice.
"Happy birthday, Josh," the post on the Duggar family's official Facebook page begins. "We love you, your amazing wife and sweet children. We pray that you diligently follow and serve the Lord with your whole heart all the days of your life and that this year is a wonderful year for you and your family."
When the molestation scandal first broke, TLC pulled the show from the air, and Josh Duggar provided a statement to People magazine.
"Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends...I confessed this to my parents who took several steps to help me address the situation. We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing, and my parents arranged for me, and those affected by my actions, to receive counseling. I understood that if I continued down this wrong road that I would end up ruining my life."
The eldest Duggar son still pops up from time to time, appearing in photos from last Thanksgiving and another one celebrating the anniversary of his marriage. However, he spends most of his life out of the public eye, hopefully mending broken bridges with his family and taking time to reflect on his choices.
