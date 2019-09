The Duggars Share Rare Josh Duggar Photo In Honor Of His Birthday

It's possible you've forgotten about Josh Duggar, and that's on purpose. The eldest of the 19 kids (are we still "counting"?) was wrapped up in a pretty heavy scandal back in 2015 when he was exposed in the Ashley Madison hack and confessed to cheating on his wife, suffering from a pornography addiction, and molesting young girls (some of whom were his sisters) when he was a teenager. After attending rehab, he returned to Arkansas last March, but has laid low on social media.