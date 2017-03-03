The Duggars Share Rare Josh Duggar Photo In Honor Of His Birthday

"Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends...I confessed this to my parents who took several steps to help me address the situation. We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing, and my parents arranged for me, and those affected by my actions, to receive counseling. I understood that if I continued down this wrong road that I would end up ruining my life."