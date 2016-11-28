Josh Duggar celebrated Thanksgiving with the 19 Kids & Counting family, and it seems that they are ready to put his reputation-tarnishing scandal behind them.
According to the photos found on the Duggar family's official Facebook page, Josh was in attendance during the reality stars' Thanksgiving celebration in the Ozark mountains. Though the family looks happy in the photos, it's hard to forget that a little over a year ago Josh was involved in some disturbing sex scandals.
In May of 2015, shortly after police reports surfaced, Josh publicly revealed that he had molested five underage girls while he was a teenager, some of whom were his own sisters. In August of 2015, a hack on the adultery-focused dating website Ashley Madison revealed that Josh, who is married to Anna Duggar, was a member. Shortly after, Josh entered a faith-based rehab facility, where Anna reportedly visited her husband.
Yet the Duggar family, who reportedly knew about the molestation prior to Josh's public confession, has seemingly chosen to move on from the scandals that led to TLC canceling 19 Kids & Counting. In September of 2016, roughly one year after Duggar entered rehab, the Duggar family Facebook page posted an anniversary photo of Anna and Josh for their eighth year as a married couple:
It wasn't Josh's only recent social media appearance before Thanksgiving. In November, Anna's sister Priscilla and brother-in-law David Waller went out with Josh and Anna on a double date:
The statement issued by matriarch Michelle Duggar can perhaps clue fans into how the family feels about Josh's Thanksgiving appearance. She wrote:
"As I look around the room, I am so deeply touched by God's love, His forgiveness, His kindness, His provision, His mercies and His tenderness toward each of us. God's willingness to redeem us through Christ, in spite of all our failures and imperfections, is so humbling and fills my heart with tremendous gratitude."
