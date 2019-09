In May of 2015, shortly after police reports surfaced, Josh publicly revealed that he had molested five underage girls while he was a teenager, some of whom were his own sisters. In August of 2015, a hack on the adultery-focused dating website Ashley Madison revealed that Josh, who is married to Anna Duggar, was a member. Shortly after, Josh entered a faith-based rehab facility, where Anna reportedly visited her husband. Yet the Duggar family, who reportedly knew about the molestation prior to Josh's public confession, has seemingly chosen to move on from the scandals that led to TLC canceling 19 Kids & Counting. In September of 2016, roughly one year after Duggar entered rehab, the Duggar family Facebook page posted an anniversary photo of Anna and Josh for their eighth year as a married couple: