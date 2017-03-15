You Can Still Get A Bigger Tax Break This Year — Here's How

After tax season starts in early January, people begin to divide themselves into two camps: Those who file early with visions of refund dollar-signs dancing in their heads, and those who put it off, not wanting to rush the process of giving Uncle Sam their money — especially if they don't expect to get anything back.
Green alert: You don't have to leave it up to fate, or to the W-4 you filled out way back when, to surmise whether you'll get a break you can boast about. Instead, look to things like your income level, relationship status, and savings options for a tax break backup plan. There's still time to make the best of all those things, even with the April 18th filing deadline fast approaching. Here's how.