Iggy Azalea Is Back With New Music

The Australian rapper took to Twitter yesterday to announce that she's releasing new music throughout the month of March. To prove it, she just dropped the new single "Can't Lose."
Go stream my new song 'Can't Lose' ft. @LilUziVert on Direct Deposit 2 now!! https://t.co/0vIDclr2u8 #DirectDeposit pic.twitter.com/8AxcBg8oGG— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) March 3, 2017
The collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert has been released as part of the Def Jam Direct Deposit tape, but will also be featured on her upcoming second album, Digital Distortion. The follow-up to 2014's The New Classic was first teased in October 2015, with an initial release date of July 2016. That got pushed back when Azalea broke off her engagement to basketball player Nick Young and told fans she needed time to reevaluate the music. Evidently, she's now ready to pull the proverbial trigger.
She apologized for the delays in a series of tweets yesterday.
"I have decided to include one of the songs from my upcoming album Digital Distortion on the new Def Jam #DirectDeposit tape," she announced.
"Also I felt it was important to say; I know it's been a long wait for my album — SORRY! I hope my fans understand my life has been filled with so many personal changes. I felt it was important I made some creative changes too — I needed my album to reflect where my head's at in 2017.
"I really appreciate the patience and I'm so excited for all the new music, new visuals, album preorder dates, etc.," she added. "I'll be releasing throughout the month of March. Thanks for your support."
“I needed a lot of time,” she told the magazine, referencing Young's infidelity. “I mean, you wake up one morning and your fiancé is having a baby with someone else, you’re going to need some time, right?
"I just kind of felt like, on top of me needing the personal time, then feeling, ‘Okay, I’m single now. I want to have sexy songs. I want to say stuff about being single,’" she added.
