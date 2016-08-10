Someone Asked Iggy Azalea If Her Butt Was Real — & This Is What Happened



On instant replay this morning: the magical outcome when an MTV Wild 'N Out cast member rudely tries to inquire about the "authenticity" of Iggy Azalea’s body. In a clip from an upcoming episode, the sheepish dude tries to butter up Azalea with compliments about how beautiful she is (which only makes things worse). He then proclaims, “Myself, my castmates, and I know, every dude in here would really like to know, how much of that booty is really real?”



She takes a minute. "Y'all wanna know? These guys over here," she says, with a look on her face and a wave of her hand that immediately expose just how sexist and out of line this question is. Then, without skipping a beat, she claps-back, “I’m gonna put you up on game. It’s real in your hands, but y’all don’t need to be worrying about booty that’s above your weight class.”

