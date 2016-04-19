Iggy Azalea Wants To Talk About Her Music, Not Her Fiancé

Iggy Azalea really, really wants to talk about her team. But not the team consisting of her and her fiancé Nick Young — her new single, "Team." And that's it.
Azalea took to Twitter on April 18 to share the current state of her relationship. She revealed that she is still with Young, despite the previous rumors and drama. She also said that everyone should stop asking her about her private life so much, and just focus on her new music.
That seems like a fair point for a singer to make when facing lots of press around her personal life. But this "leave me alone" attitude is a far cry from her previous interview responses on the subject.
Most of the time, it seems that Azalea wants to talk about personal things.
For the record, i havent broken up with Nick. We are together and i would love to be given a little (a lot) of privacy on the matter.— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) April 19, 2016
I always answer questions honestly. But my job is to promote my music, not my relationship. Id love to be interviewed about the former only.— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) April 19, 2016
Saying that you want to cut off half of your partner's penis if he cheats, and that you are focusing on wedding plans, is pretty distracting from the music. In future interviews, since the topic of Young will inevitably come up, I would suggest Azalea practice ways to nip those conversation topics in the bud. That way, no one can fuck with her team.
