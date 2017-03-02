Poor Tyrion Lannister may never find true love again after losing Shae, and the odds of him starting a family are looking slim at this point. But the actor who plays the embattled Game of Thrones character isn't facing the same problem. In fact, he's far from it — he's got a partner for life and an ever-growing family.
Peter Dinklage is going to be a dad for a second time, it was revealed this week. The 47-year-old Game of Thrones star and his wife, actress and theater-director Erica Schmidt, are expecting a baby together, People confirms. The new child will join the pair's 5-year-old daughter, whose name is unknown to the public. (Dinklage shot down the rumor that she is named Zelig in a 2015 interview with The Guardian.)
The couple, who tied the knot in 2005, was seen in New York on Wednesday night, attending the opening night show of a new off-Broadway show, All The Fine Boys. Schmidt, 41, both wrote and directed the play, a coming-of-age which stars Abigail Breslin and Isabelle Fuhrman as 14-year-old girls dallying in their first respective romances.
Dinklage speaks highly of his wife, describing her as "brilliant" and "very inspiring" to The Guardian. "She’s definitely the artist of the family," he said. “I am just the TV actor who pays the bills." Sounds like a match made in heaven.
